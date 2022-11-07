Man charged with uttering threats after two Yarmouth-area schools placed on hold and secure

A 25-year-old man has been charged in a threats investigation that led to two schools being placed on hold and secure.

Yarmouth Town RCMP received a report around 8:25 a.m. on Friday of a man who was uttering threats to a person known to him and concerned the NSCC Burridge Campus.

As a result, the campus and the nearby Meadowfields Community School were placed on hold and secure, with RCMP officers present at both schools out of caution.

Jamie Avery D'Entremont was located at a home in Meteghan Centre around 10:30 a.m. and arrested.

The hold and secures were then lifted at both schools.

D'Entremont has been charged with uttering threats and was remanded into custody, pending a court appear in Yarmouth today.