Nova Scotia extends COVID-19 restrictions into June

Public health restrictions will remain in place until at least the second week of June in Nova Scotia.

Government says students will learn from home for the rest of the school year and provincial park campsites are currently closed.

Nova Scotians are allowed to travel to their seasonal campsite or cottage to stay for the season, but cannot go back and forth to their primary residence.

Starting Thursday, permanent residents applying for entry via the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in will be approved, but must show proof of residency at the border.

The province says rotational workers must complete the full application for their first trip home since May 14th, and must prove where they work when entering, but will receive faster approval on subsequent trips.