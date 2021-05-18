RCMP ask for help to locate a missing teen in Fall River

Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Aidan Maguiness.

The teen was last seen at 3 p.m. yesterday in Fall River riding a blue bicycle with fat tires.

Police say that the bicycle has been recovered in Fall River.

Maguiness is described as white, 5'7", and between 130 and 140 pounds, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey pants, and a blue hoodie.

MacGuiness was also carrying a grey backpack with a pillow and sleeping bag inside.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.