RCMP investigating assault with a weapon, robbery in West Hants Tuesday

Four people are facing charges after separate incidents of assault with a weapon and robbery in West Hants on Tuesday.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon at a home in Kempt Shore after a 53-year old man was struck with an axe by a 26-year old man and assaulted by a 29-year old woman.

RCMP say the pair in their 20s were arrested without incident and were released on conditions to appear in Windsor Provincial Court at a later date.

At around 9 p.m., police were called to a Brooklyn gas station after a 35-year old woman stole liquor from the store, threatened staff with a needle when she was confronted and fled in a vehicle driven by a 34-year old woman.

Police say the vehicle was located later in East Hants, and the women, both from Sipekne'katik, were arrested without incident and clothing and liquor were seized in the search of a Sipekne'katik home.

35-year old Samantha May MacDonald is charged with seven offences, including two counts of assault with a weapon and robbery, and 34-year old Kathleen Andrea Brooks is charged with robbery and theft under $5,000.

Police say the pair were also charged under the Health Protection Act for non-essential travel and were remanded into custody to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Wednesday.

The investigations into both cases are ongoing.