Truro area sets a new record temperature on Sunday

Environment Canada says Sunday was a record-breaking day for high temperatures.

The weather station for the Truro area, which is in Debert, recorded a high yesterday of 22.8 degrees.

That's set a new all-time temperature in the Truro area for November, breaking the previous record of 21.7 degrees which was set in 1959.

Records in this area have been kept since 1873.

The weather agency says that record temperatures for the month were also set at Halifax Stanfield International Airport and the Kentville area.

Six other areas recorded a daily maximum temperature record for Sunday.