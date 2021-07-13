Music in the Park Returns to Osoyoos

Osoyoos Music in the Park is pleased to announce their official concert line up for 2021. The first concert to kick off the season will be Friday, July 16.

This will be the first concert since our season ended in 2019, as

COVID-19 saw the cancellation of major festivals and events like Osoyoos Music in the Park. 2020 would have been our sixth season.

Osoyoos Music in the Park has booked the bands from that fateful 2020 season to perform this summer. Expect high energy rock n’ roll, boogie woogie blues, traditional country - plus country with a gritty twist. Audiences can expect big sound, polished harmonies, and a fun evening of FREE music!

The volunteers who organize Osoyoos Music in the Park are the creator Janis St Louis, musician Roland Berg and Debbie Dundass on promotions, otherwise known as The Three Amigos.

Everyone is welcome to come down to Gyro Beach Park, 17 Park Place, at the foot of Main Street in Osoyoos. The concerts are held every Friday from July 16th to August 27th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, with an additional concert happening on Tuesday, August 24th.

2021 Lineup of Events:

July 16 - Flashback

Flashback plays vintage rock music from the golden age of rock n’ roll. The band is noted for their strong vocals and layered harmonies.

July 23 - Taylor-Rae

Taylor-Rae draws her inspiration from the storytelling and sincerity of the classic country artists of the good old days. She has added a kick of modern country/rock fusion and created a sound unlike any other.

July 30 - The Blueshounds

The Blueshounds, a new arrival to the Okanagan scene, bring four seasoned musicians together. They bring their version of rockin’ boogie blues with a groove to move you and your soul.

August 6 - Yard Katz

Yard Katz is a classic rock and blues band based in Penticton who will get your toes tapping to the tunes of The Band, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Steve Earl and lots in between.

August 13 - Hillside Outlaws

Hillside Outlaws is a rockin’ country band with a high energy mix of classic and modern country hits plus their own original tunes. Get ready for a fusion of traditional country crossed with a gritty twist.

August 20 - Timbre Wolves

Timbre Wolves hail from Summerland and perform classic rock from the 60’s to the 90’s in an unforgettable high energy performance.

Tuesday, August 24 - Songs of the Southern Belles

Songs of the Southern Belles is a Nashville tribute show celebrating the female country stars of the 50s through the 70s presented in the style of the Grand Ole Opry.

August 27 - Double Header

Peggie Nora

Peggie is a Maritime girl who has performed from coast to coast, but she calls Osoyoos home. Peggie has been singing country music since the age of four on CBC Radio and CBC Television.

Su Wolfe

A salute to the music of the 40’s. Tunes from the big band era that originated in the early 1910s and dominated jazz in the early

1940s.