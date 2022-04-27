Penticton RCMP Wrap Up of Recent Crimes

Penticton RCMP aims to share a monthly report of noteworthy investigations, a re-cap of the month’s media releases, and to share new stories important to the public.

They identified 12 investigations of note and the following are still ongoing.

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, the Penticton RCMP received a report of a stolen utility trailer. This trailer belonged to Manitoba Cycling, a cycling group travelling to Penticton from Winnipeg. Inside this trailer were 17 high-end bicycles, including bicycle equipment, bike accessories, and tools, worth approximately $100k-$125k in value. 4 of the bikes were recovered but the trailer and remaining contents are unaccounted for. Read the full release here.

On Friday, April 1, 2022, Penticton RCMP responded to a report of a man struck by a vehicle in the 1400-block of Main St, Penticton BC. The male suffered a broken leg, and the vehicle took off. Police identified the vehicle’s make and model, but the license plate is still outstanding. Local CCTV canvass is still underway.

Penticton RCMP is investigating a confirmed shooting that took place in the early hours of Monday, April 11, 2022 on Westminster Ave W, in the downtown area of Penticton, BC.

Police are still canvassing the area and following up on tips. We kindly ask that anyone with cameras, doorbell cams, 24/7 in-car dash cams, etc. of the area to review their systems for the hours of 03:00 to 06:00 that morning and to contact police if they captured anything suspicious.

On Friday, April 15, 2022, Police responded to a break-in at Carmi Elementary School. Investigation uncovered that suspects forced their way into the school and stole 30 laptops and 4 iPads. The stolen laptops all black Dell laptops and have distinctive SD67 sticker markings on them. All serial numbers for the devices were given to police and can easily identified if queried.

Then overnight on Monday, April 18, 2022, a Penticton Indian Band Office was broken into and two laptops were stolen. Forensic Identification Section officers attended to collect evidence. The incident is still under investigation.

Finally on Saturday, April 23, 2022 Penticton RCMP was alerted to a threat of a bomb at the Penticton Convention Centre. The centre was successfully evacuated and police conducted several “sweeps” of the facility. The bomb threat was deemed false. Witness and CCTV canvass underway.