RCMP encouraging use of video surveillance.

RCMP in Penticton have made tremendous headway on several recent crimes, in part due to high quality video surveillance being available.

The surveillance technology available today can provide outstanding resolution, and in many cases cost much less than just a few years ago. Having a camera system not only may dissuade criminals from committing a crime, but also more importantly acts as a silent witness.

“We want to encourage local businesses and citizens to consider installing video surveillance, as this is one of best methods we have of identifying suspects,” says Cst. James Grandy. “Being able to provide us with good quality video, we may learn the direction the suspect left, in what vehicle they may have used, and a more accurate physical description or characteristic”.

Things to consider when setting up a video surveillance system:

-At least 30 days of recording time.

-Highest resolution is best.

-Camera angles which can capture a close up of a person’s face.

-A simple method of downloading video onto an external memory device.