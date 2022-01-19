Salmon Arm and Revelstoke Resources

If you are in crisis, please go to your nearest hospital or call 911 immediately. For additional resources or tools for you or someone close to you, consider these options...

(1.888.353.2273/C.A.R.E.)

The Interior Crisis Line Society provides 24/7/365 empowering support, skilled assessment, crisis de-escalation, suicide prevention and life-saving intervention to the people in the Interior Region of BC over the phone and via chat Thursday to Sunday 5-9pmPT/6-10pmMT.

(250) 832-8477

Hudson Ave. N.E. Salmon Arm

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is a national charity that helps maintain and improve mental health for all Canadians. As the nation-wide leader and champion for mental health, CMHA promotes the mental health of all and supports the resilience and recovery of people experiencing mental illness.

(250) 832-2170

181 TCW NE, Salmon Arm

1.888.588.8717

KUU-US Crisis Line Society provides support to callers with in the Port Alberni area as well as Indigenous people throughout the province of British Columbia. Once the issue for support has been identified, the level of severity for call handling is determined. The goal is to establish a non-judgmental approach to listening and problem solving.

Additional Resources

Third Space Charity

BC Schizophrenia Society - (250) 868-3119

Okanagan Mental Health Services Society - (250) 717-3007

NOW Canada Society - (250) 763-3876

KARIS Support Society - (250) 860-9507

Kelowna Mental Health & Substance Use (250) 868-7788

Anxiety Canada

Mood Disorders Association of British Columbia

Canadian Psychological Association