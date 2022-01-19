Salmon Arm and Revelstoke Resources
If you are in crisis, please go to your nearest hospital or call 911 immediately. For additional resources or tools for you or someone close to you, consider these options...
Interior Crisis Line
(1.888.353.2273/C.A.R.E.)
The Interior Crisis Line Society provides 24/7/365 empowering support, skilled assessment, crisis de-escalation, suicide prevention and life-saving intervention to the people in the Interior Region of BC over the phone and via chat Thursday to Sunday 5-9pmPT/6-10pmMT.
Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap-Revelstoke Branch 433
(250) 832-8477
Hudson Ave. N.E. Salmon Arm
Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is a national charity that helps maintain and improve mental health for all Canadians. As the nation-wide leader and champion for mental health, CMHA promotes the mental health of all and supports the resilience and recovery of people experiencing mental illness.
Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Centre
(250) 832-2170
181 TCW NE, Salmon Arm
KUU-US (Indigenous) Crisis Line – BC WIDE
1.888.588.8717
KUU-US Crisis Line Society provides support to callers with in the Port Alberni area as well as Indigenous people throughout the province of British Columbia. Once the issue for support has been identified, the level of severity for call handling is determined. The goal is to establish a non-judgmental approach to listening and problem solving.
Additional Resources
Third Space Charity
BC Schizophrenia Society - (250) 868-3119
Okanagan Mental Health Services Society - (250) 717-3007
NOW Canada Society - (250) 763-3876
KARIS Support Society - (250) 860-9507
Kelowna Mental Health & Substance Use (250) 868-7788
Anxiety Canada
Mood Disorders Association of British Columbia
Canadian Psychological Association