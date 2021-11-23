Salmon Arm Last Week and over the Weekend - Thefts, Break Ins and Property Recovery.

The Salmon Arm RCMP have attended to a number of Business and Out Building Break and Entry Files in the past week and over the weekend.

Most notable were:

An attempted theft from Sea Cans located on 40th St. SE. The would be thieves were scared off when the audible alarm on the doors sounded.

A break and enter to a garage in the 800 Block of Salmon River Road. In this theft a wood stove and other property was stolen from the garage.

On November 22nd unknown culprits broke into a business Near 30th St. NE and stole liquor from the business. The suspect was then captured on closed circuit video fleeing on foot on 30th St. NE. Police are examining evidence found at the scene in hopes of identifying a suspect.

In another event late last week, a blue two hose, horse trailer was stolen form 15th Ave SW. The trailer had plate WLD03N attached to it.

If anyone locates this trailer please call police.

In another file on November 21st a stolen Red Jeep Liberty SUV was located in the Sandy Point Road Area. Located with the stolen Jeep was an enclosed cargo trailer which contained a KTM motorcycle. The two vehicles and the trailer were recovered.

The owner of the trailer, which was stolen using the stolen Jeep, did not even know his trailer had been stolen before the police called him. The owner, who lives in Blind Bay was appreciated of the quick action by police and the recovery of his trailer and motorcycle before he knew it was even gone.