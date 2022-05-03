Radiothon Bounce Salmon Arm - 2022- test

Radiothon 2021 - This year we need your help.

The 18th Annual Have a Heart Radiothon will take place Thursday May 27th from 6am to 6pm! We'll be doing the Radiothon virtually again and we need your help!

This month Pure Country is teaming up with the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation for our annual fundraiser. Despite the pandemic babies are being born, equipment needs to be replaced and new technologies offer staff opportunities to provide even better care for our community. Many pieces of equipment that are essential for the care of moms and babies are at the end of their life and have been used for over 20 years.

100% of the funds raised in our 12-hour event go directly to the highest priority needs to help women and children in the Maternal Child Care Ward at our hospital.

Ways to support this year's Radiothon and the VJH

CALL 250.558.1362

ONLINE: https://vjhfoundation.org/radiothon

SHARE: Follow us on Facebook and Instagram and help spread awareness about the Radiothon



What's desperately needed

This year our goal is to continue to raise funds in support of the Maternal Child Care Ward by purchasing new equipment for newborns and their moms during their stay at VJH.

The priorities this year are:



12 Fetal Heart Monitors​

Provide nursing staff the opportunity to continuously evaluate the fetal heart rate pattern during labour. It's essential equipment for non-stress tests and providing reassurance to caregivers of the baby's well being in utero.

9 Patient Modules​

This wireless monitoring system is attached to a labouring mom's belly to monitor the fetal heart and labour contractions. This equipment is required for all moms and babies.

Panda Warming Units​

This is a fundamental piece of equipment in the Women's and Children's Health Services Unit at VJH. The warmer is designed to support the health of the baby after delivery. The current Panda Warmers are approximately 15 years old and are needing replacement.