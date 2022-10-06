iHeartRadio
Local Event: Elmvale Fall Fair

Elmvale Fall Fair

On Thanksgiving weekend, the Flos Agricultural Society, established in 1860, hosts one of its most popular events,

the Elmvale Fall Fair, at the Elmvale Arena (14 George St.). In 2019, the annual fair attracted over 8,000 residents and visitors to witness an exceptional agricultural entertainment and education display.

The annual fair is an excellent opportunity to view the craft and agricultural entries for judging.

Thursday night, the event kicks off with a midway for the children, which lasts Thursday to Saturday.

Friday is packed with events sure to keep everyone entertained. The day starts with the school parade, where students from local schools march down the main street. Other events include animal shows, antique tractor pulls, and the ambassador program/variety night, to name a few.

Saturday is another full day of events! The Parade at noon and additional events such as the stock truck and tractor pull and the Pure Country Video Dance.

If you have never been to this extraordinary event, this is the year to do it. Once you visit the Elmvale Fall Fair, you will find yourself wanting to return year after year.

When: October 6th and 8th

Where: Elmvale Arena (14 George St.).

More Information: https://www.elmvalefallfair.com/

    Low cost Rabies Vaccine

    Many local vets provide low cost Rabies vaccines once a year to help families out.
