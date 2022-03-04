Seeking Public Input on Waterfront Concept Plan

The District of Summerland is developing a Waterfront Concept Plan.

This Plan will set the future course of stewardship for park land, beaches, amenities, swimming and water activities, and infrastructure spanning from Peach Orchard Beach Park boat launch to the south end of Rotary Beach Park, plus the property commonly known as "Horse Beach" (16997 Lakeshore Drive).

An online public survey is now open until March 23 as the first opportunity for input into this Plan. Responses will help the District understand community values, activities, and future management and opportunities of these valuable waterfront public parks.

In addition to the public survey, the project consultants are hosting stakeholder workshops with local organizations and youth through the month of March.

Once the initial feedback has been collected and research has been compiled, draft concept plans and recommendations will be developed for further public input. A second survey plus a public open house will be hosted later in the spring.

To complete the survey and for project updates, please visit the District's website.