WATCH: David Byrne teases 'Stop Making Sense' restored re-release

Possibly one of the greatest concert films ever, Talking Heads' 1984 Stop Making Sense, has been restored in 4K and will be re-released in theatres later this year.

To mark the occasion, A24 Films put out a teaser where David Byrne hits the local dry cleaners to pick up the iconic suit he wore at the concert.

Directed by Jonathan Demme, Stop Making Sense was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood in December 1983 and was captured over three nights.