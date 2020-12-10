CJAY 92 NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH
FEAT. BROKENTOYZ & JERSEY BOULEVARD
Thursday, December 31
Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre
Tickets on-sale Friday, December 11 at 10AM through Hotels Live.
Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges.
All ages.
CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE
Runs Thursday, December 10th from12pm until Friday, December 11th at 9:59AM, while supplies last.
Click HERE and use pre-sale code : KISS2020GOODBYE
CJAY 92 ROCKS the CJAY 92 New Year's Eve Bash feat. BROKENTOYZ & JERSEY BOULEVARD on December 31st at the Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre.
CONTESTS
CJAY 92's $20,000 Christmas PayrollGet on CJAY 92 Christmas Payroll and instantly win $100! You'll make $100 every hour, until someone takes your spot on the Christmas Payroll.
CJAY 92's Employee of the WeekShow us how you're listening to CJAY 92 on the jobsite for your chance to win a $679 CRAFTSMAN® V20 Cordless 8 Tool Combo kit!
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!