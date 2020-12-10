iHeartRadio
CJAY 92 NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH

CJAY 92 NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH
FEAT. BROKENTOYZ & JERSEY BOULEVARD​

Thursday, December 31
Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre

 

Tickets on-sale Friday, December 11 at 10AM through Hotels Live.
Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges. 
All ages.
 

CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE
Runs Thursday, December 10th from12pm until Friday, December 11th at 9:59AM, while supplies last.
Click HERE and use pre-sale code : KISS2020GOODBYE


CJAY 92 ROCKS the CJAY 92 New Year's Eve Bash feat. BROKENTOYZ & JERSEY BOULEVARD on December 31st at the Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre.

