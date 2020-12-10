CJAY 92 NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH

FEAT. BROKENTOYZ & JERSEY BOULEVARD​

Thursday, December 31

Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre

Tickets on-sale Friday, December 11 at 10AM through Hotels Live.

Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges.

All ages.



CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE

Runs Thursday, December 10th from12pm until Friday, December 11th at 9:59AM, while supplies last.

Click HERE and use pre-sale code : KISS2020GOODBYE



