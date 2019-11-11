CJAY 92 ROCKS

IN THIS MOMENT & BLACK VEIL BRIDES

with special guests Ded and Raven Black

Wednesday, May 13

MacEwan Hall



Tickets go on-sale Friday, November 14, at 10AM through Ticketmaster.ca

Tickets starting at $54.50, plus service charges.



In This Moment at MacEwan Hall on May 13th presented by CJAY 92!