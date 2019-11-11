iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

CJAY 92 ROCKS IN THIS MOMENT

In This Moment Trending Article CJAY 92

CJAY 92 ROCKS
IN THIS MOMENT & BLACK VEIL BRIDES
with special guests Ded and Raven Black

Wednesday, May 13
MacEwan Hall
 

Tickets go on-sale Friday, November 14, at 10AM through Ticketmaster.ca
Tickets starting at $54.50, plus service charges.
 

In This Moment at MacEwan Hall on May 13th presented by CJAY 92!

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!