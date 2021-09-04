Game Of Thrones Convention In Vegas!

You may need to take a seat for this:

A Games Of Thrones Convention in the city that never sleeps!!!

Send a raven.

The #GameofThrones Official Fan Convention is coming to Las Vegas, February 18-20, 2022.



“Game of Thrones is a cultural phenomenon with an incredible fanbase, and we are thrilled to be celebrating both with the first official Game of Thrones fan convention said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. “This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy.”

Imagine, you in Cosplay seeing all Things Games Of Thrones!!! Rio Convention Center. Las Vegas, NV Feb 18-20th.

“Our goal is to provide a grand celebration of all things Game of Thrones, a non-stop celebration for our fellow fans” said Erin Ferries, SVP of Licensing and Business Development for Creation Entertainment. “The uniquely dynamic universe of Game of Thrones and its tremendous fans allow us an unprecedented opportunity to bring innovative entertainment to our audiences.”

Games Of Thrones is not finished. In production right now is 'Fire And Blood: House Of The Dragon' which is set 300 years before.

Rock!

