What a treat for us this morning when the Foo Fighters announced their 11th studio album will be out June 2. The news came with the first single, "Rescued." CJAY 92 has all the details here!

This Is Happening Now.

Listen to ‘Rescued’ https://t.co/gWRpmKfQfP



From the Album ‘But Here We Are’

Available June 2

Pre-order here: https://t.co/mzubnk5ol3 pic.twitter.com/GSZetrLHzb — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 19, 2023