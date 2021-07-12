The Stanley Cup Trophy Got banged up....Guess Where it'll be Fixed?!

The Stanley Cup Trophy that has a story of being abused, forgotten, among other things took another beating this past weekend.

The ⁦@StanleyCup⁩ did sustain some damage during today’s festivities. It’ll be sent to Montreal for repairs and be back to resume Cup celebration with ⁦@TBLightning⁩ next weekend pic.twitter.com/MEbZGZFxSD — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) July 12, 2021

I think for the most part it's rather funny but being the much-disliked cheating TB Lightning, how can we get them all in Jail? kidding. Seem the jokes on Montreal though...as the cup is indeed going back there....for repairs.

Rock!

Chris Foord