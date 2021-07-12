iHeartRadio
The Stanley Cup Trophy Got banged up....Guess Where it'll be Fixed?!

The Stanley Cup Trophy that has a story of being abused, forgotten, among other things took another beating this past weekend. 

 

I think for the most part it's rather funny but being the much-disliked cheating TB Lightning, how can we get them all in Jail? kidding. Seem the jokes on Montreal though...as the cup is indeed going back there....for repairs.

For more on the history of Stanley Cup Trophy mishaps click here. 

