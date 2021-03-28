UFC: Megan Fox Was At UFC 260, Oh and a new Heavy Weight Champ Too
Megan Fox made an appearance last night on UFC 260 with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. His buddy Travis Barker of Blink 182 and who helped Kelly with his last album was with my fave Kardash, Kourtney!
Youtube, UFC
Meanwhile Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic to be crown the new Heavy Weight Champ!
Miocic is Out!
youtube, UFC
But never mind all that, how about some actual footage of Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian in attendance with their boyfriends Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker! Lucky!!!!
UFC 261 promises to look very retro as fans will be allowed in every seat for UFC 261 in Jacksonville, fl.
Rock!
Chris Foord
