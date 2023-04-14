WATCH: Blink 182 Are Back!

Tom Delonge's announcment that he was rejoining Blink 182 last year was a big deal; Sparked from Mark's Cancer fight, Blink 182 decided to record a new album and go on tour.

Well after a false start after drummer Travis Barker needed finger surgery, The first leg was postponed. Then as a last second fill in, Blink 182 played Coachella!

xx

I watched most of the show live on Youtube and i must say I'm pretty pumped for their show in Calgary on June 30th. Grab your tickets here.

Rock!

Foord