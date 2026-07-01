Meet Brayden King, the 6′9″ dynamo whose larger-than-life stage presence is turning heads across North America. Hailing from Weyburn, SK, and now proudly reppin’ Alberta, Brayden rocked his way to stardom after snagging the legendary “Golden Ticket” on Season 21 of American Idol. In 2023, he unleashed three singles that cracked the Top 100 on Canadian Country Radio. Luke Bryan dubbed King “The Perfect mix between Ed Sheeran and Stapleton”.

Brayden King isn’t just another face in the country music crowd; he’s the powerhouse standing at the intersection of Rock ‘n’ Roll and Country, proudly embracing the edgier side of the genre. But where he truly thrives is on the road, where he’s a relentless force, gracing audiences with over 100 shows each year. His performances are nothing short of a high-voltage, in-your-face party — an unforgettable experience that defines the term “energy.” Whether he’s rocking notorious festivals like Boots & Hearts and Country Thunder or tearing up dive bars and Honky Tonks, King brings the same electrifying show to every stage.

In just two short years, Brayden King has earned the title of the literal LARGEST Rising Star in Canadian Country.

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