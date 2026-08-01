Xav is a Canadian artist creating a fresh blend of melodic R&B, pop, and hip-hop, pairing atmospheric production with introspective songwriting and undeniable hooks. Influenced by artists like Drake Kid Laroi and Don Toliver, his music explores identity, ambition, relationships, and the experiences that shape a generation coming of age in an increasingly connected world. Since emerging as an artist, Xav has released multiple singles, an EP, and delivered live performances that showcase both his versatility and growing artistic confidence. Beyond music, his creative presence has expanded into fashion and modeling, helping establish a distinct voice and visual identity that resonates across culture. Driven by authenticity and a desire to forge his own path, Xav is focused on building a body of work that connects on a deeper level. With a clear artistic vision and an evolving sound, he represents a new generation of Canadian talent poised to make an impact far beyond the country’s borders.

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