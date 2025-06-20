The rapper (real name Min Yoongi), who served an alternative form of military service he reportedly chose due to a shoulder injury, quietly completed his duties as a social service agent on Wednesday (June 18).

Suga, the seventh and final member of BTS to serve his mandatory military service, has officially been discharged.

He was originally expected to be released on June 21, however, his management company BIGHIT Music confirmed that Suga used his remaining leaves to effectively end his service ahead of schedule.

Unlike his BTS bandmates, there was no public event planned to mark Suga's release, due to overcrowding concerns.

Suga joined the rest of BTS last week to cheer on bandmate j-hope for his concert at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, as part of the 2025 BTS Festa, which featured guest appearances by Jung Kook and Jin.

On June 10, RM and V were discharged, followed by Jimin and Jungkook the next day. Last year, Jin and j-hope were the first two to complete their service.

With all seven members now out of the military, BTS are expected to make their comeback in mid-March, according to industry sources.