Courage For Youth Presents - Screenagers: Next Chapter

Courage For Youth, in partnership with Third Space Charity, Foundry and CMHA Kelowna, is proud to present a FREE viewing of Screenagers: Next Chapter. Following her first Screenagers film, Filmmaker and physician Dr. Delaney Ruston takes the conversation around screens and teens to the next level with Screenagers NEXT CHAPTER: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience—a film that examines the science behind teen’s emotional challenges, the interplay of social media, and most importantly, what can be done in our schools and homes to help them build crucial skills to navigate stress, anxiety, and depression in our digital age.

Watch the trailer and register for this awesome event at www.courageforyouth.com. Registration is simple and FREE! Go to our website and click the SCREENAGERS tab and enter your name and email. You will receive a FREE view link to your email to view the film at your convenience from February 2-18th, 2021. We will be hosting a virtual viewing of the film on February 16th at 6:30 pm followed by a virtual live Q&A session on topics discussed in the film with a panel of local mental health professionals in our community. We will have lots of helpful take home tools and resources to offer participants. If you are an educator or parent of a teenager or soon to be teen, this event is for you! Grab some popcorn and cozy up with your teen…..you won’t want to miss the valuable tools and perspectives on raising healthy kids in a digital world! We look forward to hearing your comments and questions at the virtual panel discussion on Feb 16th let’s keep this conversation going!

Here's Keppler getting a few more Details from Gary Brucker - Senior Program Director Courage For Youth Association