10 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

10 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

One previously reported case was removed after it was determined to be out of the jurisdiction.

The number of known active cases in the region continues to go up, it's now at 46.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 86 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 80 per cent are fully vaccinated.