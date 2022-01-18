128 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in KFL&A
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region.
128 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported since the last report on Friday.
The number of known active high-risk cases is at 652.
17 people are in the hospital with the virus, eight are in the intensive care unit, six are on ventilators.
On the vaccination front, over 91 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.
-
OPP investigating failure to remain at collision in PembrokeThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a failure to remain at a collision in Pembroke.
-
24 charges laid after foot pursuitA 23-year-old Kingston man faces a total of 24 charges after he was alleged to have fled from a traffic stop and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, purple fentanyl and more.
-
150 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark150 cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the region.
-
79 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County since Friday79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported since Friday.
-
40 cm of snow fall during winter storm in BrockvilleEnvironment Canada says 40 cm of snow fell in Brockville during the winter storm on Monday.
-
25 cm of snow fall during winter storm in PembrokeEnvironment Canada says 25 cm of snow fell in Pembroke during the winter storm on Monday.
-
Arrest made in aggravated assault case over Halloween weekendKingston Police say they have made an arrest in relation to an aggravated assault case that took place over the Halloween weekend last year.
-
42 cm of snowfall during winter storm in KingstonEnvironment Canada says 42 cm of snow fell in Kingston during the winter storm on Monday.
-
Shoplifting incident at 1000 Islands MallBrockville Police have made an arrest after a shoplifting incident at the Dollarama in the 1000 Islands Mall.