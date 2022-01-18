128 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region.

128 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported since the last report on Friday.

The number of known active high-risk cases is at 652.

17 people are in the hospital with the virus, eight are in the intensive care unit, six are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 91 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.