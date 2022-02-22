13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

We are expected to get the latest COVID-19 update in Renfrew County today.

No update was released on Monday due to the Family Day holiday.

On Friday, 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 154.

As of the latest case summary update, 14 people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit.

There are seven active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

Three are at long-term care homes, two are at retirement homes, and two are at congregate living facilities.