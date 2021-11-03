14 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region

14 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

The number of known active cases has gone up, it's now at 78.

Two new outbreaks are being reported, both of them at schools.

Molly Brant Elementary School and Perth Road Public School have a total of six active cases between the two schools.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

