140 fines and charges in University District

Kingston Police issued 140 fines and charges throughout the University District.

Police say many of the fines and charges were related to unruly behaviour.

Charges range from those breaking the liquor license act, public intoxication, and nuisance parties.

A total of $13,000 in fines have been distributed between September 9th to September 12th..

Police say three students were also arrested and charged for theft of city street signs.



