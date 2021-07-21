$143-million development project unveiled for new planned community

The site of the former Prison for Women could become a new planned community.

Siderious Development Kingston has announced it's plan called "Union Park Kingston"

The $143-million development project would have the following in three planned phases:

a seniors housing continuum of care community,

residential condominium units,

a hotel,

a park and connecting pathway between Union Street and King Street,

a healing garden,

ground floor commercial space,

a public art wall, and, in the last phase,

a future mixed-use apartment building.

The property was formerly the home of the Prison for Women which closed back in 2000.

The group is currently seeking approval from the City of Kingston.

Siderious Development says it will continue to reach out to the community throughout the process.