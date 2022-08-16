167th annual Spencerville Fair returning in September

The 167th annual Spencerville Fair is returning in full swing after having a distanced concert in 2020, to a smaller-scale fair hosted in 2021.

The Agricultural Society has planned a jam-packed weekend of events and contests for residents between September 8th and 11th.

For 167 years, the Spencerville Agricultural Society has served as a connection between rural and urban living. The fair is only one of the many events the society has held over the past 167 years. As a non-profit organization, the society relies on the dedication of volunteers and team members who help plan and run the fair.

The society spent the last year recruiting volunteer support, local vendors for food and agriculture attractions, and prioritizing the inclusivity of the community.

The fair began in 1854 when the Leeds and Grenville County Council passed a resolution granting the founding of the Agricultural Society. The first fair was held on the south side of the Nation River in 1855 and eventually moved to the town plot in 1856. Around this time, admission to the fair for non-society members was a mere 10 cents.

Fast forward to the 1930s to the Depression Years. Surprisingly, the Spencerville Fair survives the 30s relatively well. Musical bands like the Glengarry Pipe Band were one of many local concerts put on during the two-day event.

Between 1939 and 1945, World War II meant many events were canceled, but the fair continued. 1955 marked the celebration of the fair's 100th birthday. The anniversary was celebrated in style, with media companies like the CBC Radio program, and Neighbourly News broadcasting live from the event.

It was in 1957 that it was decided the two-day fair would be held on the "second Friday and Saturday of September," finally expanding to three days when Canada celebrated it's Centennial birthday. The Extra Centennial Day allows the society to host a 'Field Day' for children.

1996 marked a record-setting pumpkin competition, Barry DeJong's entry pumpkin weighing in at an impressive 728 lbs. A demolition derby was also added to provide entertainment to local residents.

In 2008, the fair saw its largest Sunday attendance on record, featuring the Bowes Brothers, George Fox, and Bill Anderson in the Entertainment Tent. 2015 saw the prize money doubled for the next three years, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

Since then, the fair has remained strong, but recently the society has seen a significant decline in volunteering interest. Financial burdens of renovations, adverse weather conditions, and less-than-ideal attendance ratings have led to a loss in funds.

Nonetheless, the fair will continue this year with a variety of contests and events for both adults and children alike. Brian Purcell is a member of the Agricultural Society. He spoke with Pure Country 96.7 ahead of this year's events. "They've got the full lineup of the fair this year, and it's a parade with live music and everything there as well," he said.

The fair will see events like horse shows, poultry and live animal shows, barn of learning events for children, demolition derby, and plenty more exciting events for the whole family to enjoy.

A full list of events can be found at https://www.spencervillefair.ca/fair-schedule.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa.