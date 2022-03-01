202 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 202 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.

The number of known active high-risk cases is at 349.

Nine people are in the hospital with the virus, four of them are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.

When it comes to vaccines, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 88 per cent have two doses.

Of those eligible for a third dose, nearly 68 per cent have a booster shot.