202 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in KFL&A
The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 202 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
The number of known active high-risk cases is at 349.
Nine people are in the hospital with the virus, four of them are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.
When it comes to vaccines, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 88 per cent have two doses.
Of those eligible for a third dose, nearly 68 per cent have a booster shot.
-
Performances at Kingston Grand Theatre begin March 3The City of Kingston says the Kingston Grand Theatre is open at full capacity with performances starting March 3.
-
City of Pembroke announces operations update after provincial COVID-19 rules changeThe City of Pembroke has announced an update on its operations after changes to the provincial COVID-19 guidelines.
-
'Vaxi-Taxi' to make its way through Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says a mobile vaccine vehicle will be making its way through Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.
-
50 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 50 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
-
Three new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19.
-
Over 94 per cent have first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkLeeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health says of those eligible for a vaccine, over 94 per cent have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, over 91 per cent have a second dose.
-
One person charged after cocaine seized at home in NapaneeOne person has been charged after cocaine was seized in Napanee, Ont.
-
Three people charged after drugs seized during traffic stopGananoque Police have charged three people after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs.
-
Brockville Police investigating theft of pick-up truck from apartment parking lotBrockville Police are investigating the theft of a 2022 Black Dodge Ram pick-up truck overnight Sunday.