21-year-old facing impaired driving charges after colliding with house in Kingston, Ont.

A 21-year-old Kingston individual is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck collided with an east-end residence and injured the occupants of the vehicle.

Kingston Police say on Saturday, September 17, 2022, they received reports of a truck striking a house located on Rose Abbey Drive between Maureen Street and Dalgleish Avenue around 3:00 a.m.

The pickup truck struck the side of a garage, causing structural damage to one wall and disrupting electrical services. The family inside the home was injured.

Officers quickly arrived on the scene to discover four people inside of the vehicle, between the ages of 19 and 23, in various states of medical distress. Kingston Fire and Rescue and Frontenac Paramedic Services attended and all four individuals were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Officers quickly discovered the driver was impaired by alcohol when samples of the driver's breath were taken. The driver was chaired with the impaired operation and driving while being over the legal limit of blood alcohol concentration. Additionally, due to the injuries sustained by the passengers, the driver was also charged with three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The 21-year-old was later released on an undertaking with a future court date. Their driver's license was suspended immediately and the vehicle was impounded as well. If convicted on a first offense they will have their license suspended for a year and handed a $1,000 fine. The maximum penalty for impaired operation causing bodily harm is 14 years imprisonment.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

