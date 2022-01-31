23-year-old arrested following attempted break-in

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after his attempted break-in at the Laundromat on Pearl Street on last Sunday was captured on video surveillance.

Police say the suspect was then observed walking in the area of Pearl Street on Monday. City police located and arrested the man, who was found to be in possession of break-in tools during the search.

The accused now faces charges of break and enter, possession of break-in tools, breach of probation, and breach of weapons prohibition.

Later in the week, a stolen vehicle led city police to charge a man with drug posession.

Provincial police advised Brockville police of a possible stolen red Honda Civic Tuesday, authorities believing it was likely discarded in the area of Tunnel Avenue. Police were able to locate the vehicle around 4:30 P.M.- but it was not abandonded. Three ocupants were found inside of the vehicle, the owners of the vehicle decided not to press charges.

One of the occupants was identified as a 31-year-old man who was allegedly in possession of crystal meth and was arrested and charged accordingly.

The accused is set to appear in court at a later date.