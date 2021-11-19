26 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

26 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

The majority of the new cases are in the Kingston area.

The number of known active cases remains at 199.

12 people remain in hospital with the virus, five of them are in the intensive care unit, three of them are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 90 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.