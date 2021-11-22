30 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A; two new outbreaks in the region

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region today.

On Friday, 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.

Two new outbreaks of COVID-19 were also reported. One at the clinical service within the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, the other at the YMCA Kingston Daycare Centre.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 213.

There is one new COVID-19 hospitalization. There are now 13 people in the hospital with the virus, six of them are in the intensive care unit, three of them are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 90 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.