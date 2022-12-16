30 stopped during festive RIDE program, no charges laid
Pembroke OPP’s "Festive RIDE Program" conducted over 30 stops in its fourth week.
Police are pleased to say all drivers stopped were found to be obeying the law .. and no impaired driving charges were laid.
Police, unrelated to the ride program, did lay impaired driving charges to a 66-year-old.
Deborah Charbonneau was stopped after a police tip on Dec. 9th, 2022.
She faces one charge of the operation with a blood-alcohol level above 80.
OPP is asking everyone to be vigilant and safe in the final week leading up to Christmas, and make safe decisions.
-
Dig into family history in the new year with Genealogy One-on-One SessionsThe Kingston Frontenac Public Library is is offering Genealogy One-on-One sessions in January!
-
Man faces six counts of sexual interference, LanarkOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lanark County have laid six charges against a man, as the result of a months-long investigation.
-
Casselman OPP run charity hockey eventOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in Casselman will be playing a charity hockey game against the Casselman Fire Department.
-
3 people charged with drug trafficking, KingstonKingston Police say a months-long investigation has led to three people arrested, all facing a slew of drug trafficking and firearm-related offenses.
-
Police searching for trio of Porch Pirates, KingstonPolice in Kingston are asking for the public's help in finding 3 porch pirates.
-
Snowstorm cancels grand opening event for Law and Orders.The grand opening event of Law and Orders has been canceled, as Petawawa is slated to have 30cm of snowfall Friday.
-
School Buses canceled across Eastern OntarioSchool buses are canceled in Brockville, Kingston, and Pembroke due to the mammoth snowstorm.
-
Three Eastern Ontario hospitals announce successful launch of ‘Epic’ health information systemDeep River & District Hospital (DRDH), Kemptville District Hospital (KDH) and Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) are delighted to announce the successful launch of the Epic digital health information system at all three hospitals on November 5, 2022.
-
71-year-old charged with assault, uttering threatsA 71-year-old male has been charged in connection to a retail theft in the Town of Carleton Place.