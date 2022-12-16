30 stopped during festive RIDE program, no charges laid

Pembroke OPP’s "Festive RIDE Program" conducted over 30 stops in its fourth week.

Police are pleased to say all drivers stopped were found to be obeying the law .. and no impaired driving charges were laid.

Police, unrelated to the ride program, did lay impaired driving charges to a 66-year-old.

Deborah Charbonneau was stopped after a police tip on Dec. 9th, 2022.

She faces one charge of the operation with a blood-alcohol level above 80.

OPP is asking everyone to be vigilant and safe in the final week leading up to Christmas, and make safe decisions.