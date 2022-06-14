$40,000 donation towards Algonquin Trail
The County of Renfrew says it has received a donation of $40,000 from Snow Country Snowmobile Region and the Timberline Snowmobile Club towards the completion of the Algonquin Trail through the City of Pembroke.
The Algonquin Trail is part of the 296-kilometre Ottawa Valley Recreational Trail. That trail stretches from Smiths Falls to near Mattawa and is owned by the County of Renfrew, Lanark County and the Township of Papineau-Cameron.
According to a press release, the board of directors of the Snow Country Snowmobile Region approved the request from the Timberline Snowmobile Club to allocate the $40,000 from internal funds towards the Algonquin Trail.
"These additional monies will go a long way towards the completion of the Algonquin Trail to Mattawa," Renfrew County Warden Debbie Robinson said in the release.
The Algonquin Trail is currently complete from Smiths Falls to the Town of Petawawa.
