69 new Covid-19 cases reported in KFLA

Kingston Public health is reporting 69 new Covid-19 cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington since Friday.

This brings the total number of active cases to 179. 42 Cases have been resolved.

10 people are currently hospitalized, with 5 patients in the intensive care unit.

25 cases have been linked to close contact, 11 are outbreak related, and 32 are still currently under investigation.

No new deaths linked to the virus have been reported.