69 new Covid-19 cases reported in KFLA
Kingston Public health is reporting 69 new Covid-19 cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington since Friday.
This brings the total number of active cases to 179. 42 Cases have been resolved.
10 people are currently hospitalized, with 5 patients in the intensive care unit.
25 cases have been linked to close contact, 11 are outbreak related, and 32 are still currently under investigation.
No new deaths linked to the virus have been reported.
-
1 new Covid-19 case reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkLeeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 1 new Covid-19 case today.
-
ATV driver charged with impaired driving in South FrontenacAn ATV driver has been charged with impaired driving in South Frontenac Township.
-
RCDHU reporting 4 new cases of Covid-19Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 4 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday.
-
Charges laid after lengthy romance fraud investigationA 35-year-old resident of Etobicoke has been charged with fraud after a lengthly romance fraud investigation.
-
Queen's Gaels crowned U SPORTS Rugby ChampionsThe Queen's Gaels are national champions after winning the U SPORTS Women's Rugby Championship. The women's rugby team defeated the Ottawa Gee-Gees 26-18 at Nixon Field Sunday in the Gold Medal Game.
-
Kemptville residents invited to Q&A session on upcoming correctional facilityKemptville residents are invited to participate in a virtual engagement session on the upcoming correctional facility, after residents of Kemptville protested Saturday morning.
-
32-year-old charged after stolen camper van recoveredOntario Provincial Police have charged a 32-year-old after a stolen camper van was recovered in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.
-
Domestic disturbance results in mischief chargeKillaloe OPP responded to a call for domestic disturbance in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce, Tuesday, November 9.
-
74-year-old charged after two car collision in North Algona WilberforceKillaloe OPP are investigating after an SUV and a commercial vehicle collided on Highway 60 at Kokomis Inamo.