7 in custody after drug search warrant in Pembroke, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act Warrant on a house in Pembroke, Ont.

On Friday, July 29, 2022, just after 1:00 p.m., OPP officers from the Community Street Crime Unity with assistance from the Tactics and REscue Unit, the Emergency Response Team, and the Canine Unit executed the warrant on Mary Street in the City of Pembroke.

Officers took 7 people into custody at the time, with no reported injuries.

UOV OPP say there is no current risk to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released next week.