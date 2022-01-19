93 per cent of eligible population have first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

We are expected to learn new COVID-19 numbers for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark today.

But we do have new vaccination numbers from the health unit.

LGL District Health is reporting that for those aged five and older, the eligible population, over 93 per cent have their first dose. Nearly 88 per cent have a second dose.

When it comes to the third dose booster, over 49 per cent of the eligible population have a booster.

Third dose rates are higher for the older population.

Over 71 per cent of those in their 60's have their third dose, over 83 per cent for those in their 70's, and nearly 80 percent for those 80 and older.