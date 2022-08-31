A proposed federal zoning change has Renfrew residents uneasy
A Federal riding in Pembroke is facing a name and boundary change, but residents aren't fond of the idea.
the proposed plan would see the "Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke" ward changed to "Algonquin-Nipissing Pembroke"
If the changes go through, the Renfrew county portion of the riding would be absorbed into Lanark county.
Mayor Brian Hunt objects to the idea, saying residents in other parts of the riding already conduct businesses in Renfrew.
"We meet family, we go to the doctor, all this is done within Renfrew County not Lanark which is so far away. I hope this doesn't go through, and that we're able to stop it."
A virtual hearing will be held on October 26th at 6:30 pm for the proposed changes in Eastern Ontario.
- With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
Kingston Regional Airport receiving Federal Funding for Post-Pandemic ReboundThe Kingston regional airport is partaking in a federal fund to repopulate Eastern Ontario airports. Kingston receiving is receiving $1.3 million of the almost $2.8 million being delegated from the Federal Government.
-
New Helmets for South Frontenac Fire and Rescue teamSouth Frontenac Fire and Rescue team were on hand at Firehouse Subs Kingston location Tuesday modeling new helmets, made possible from a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada.
-
Police out in full force Labor DayThe Ontario Provincial Police will be out in full force this labour day weekend, targeting what they call "The Big 4" on both the water and roadways.
-
The Smiths Falls hospital nets massive donations thanks to the CP Women's OpenThe Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital was presented with a $510,000 donation thanks to fundraising efforts with the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Women's open.
-
A local Gym in Cornwall victimized by VandalismA local Gym in Cornwall has been the target of vandalism over the last two years.
-
Cornwall Regional Airport receiving Federal Funding for Post-Pandemic ReboundThe Cornwall regional airport is partaking in a federal fund to repopulate Eastern Ontario airports. Cornwall is receiving $1.1 million of the almost $2.8 million being delegated from the Federal Government.
-
OPP Investigating Fatal collision involving ATVThe Renfrew county detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Is Investigating A fatal ATV collision
-
Premier and Prime Minister seeing eye-to-eye on Health CareOntario Premier Doug Ford met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Queen's Park Tuesday to discuss the current pressures on the health care system.
-
McGill launches Sylvan Adams Sports Science InstituteQuebec-born entrepreneur Sylvan Adams will launch an exciting venture for McGill's Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education, starting with a $29 Million donation.