A proposed federal zoning change has Renfrew residents uneasy

A Federal riding in Pembroke is facing a name and boundary change, but residents aren't fond of the idea.

the proposed plan would see the "Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke" ward changed to "Algonquin-Nipissing Pembroke"

If the changes go through, the Renfrew county portion of the riding would be absorbed into Lanark county.

Mayor Brian Hunt objects to the idea, saying residents in other parts of the riding already conduct businesses in Renfrew.

"We meet family, we go to the doctor, all this is done within Renfrew County not Lanark which is so far away. I hope this doesn't go through, and that we're able to stop it."

A virtual hearing will be held on October 26th at 6:30 pm for the proposed changes in Eastern Ontario.

- With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink