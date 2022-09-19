The Pembroke Regional Hospital has announced the winner of the progressive jackpot, Catch the Ace, in support of the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care Campaign.

The Ace of Spades has been caught in the 20th week of the lottery. The lucky winner, Wayne Shaver, of Carleton Place, took home an amazing prize of $61,921.

Shaver expressed his shock and excitement, telling the foundation staff, "I am happy to support the hospital. I played most weeks and never thought I would win! My wife and I think we will take a vacation somewhere warm to celebrate."

PRH Foundation, Executive Director, Roger Martin said, "In just 20 weeks, the lottery has raised an incredible $97,863 for the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care Campaign. This campaign will fund the expansion and upgrade of our Pharmacy and Chemotherapy/ Medical Day Care units at PRH. Congratulations to our winner Wayne and thank you to everyone who supported this lottery and purchased tickets each week."

The PRH Foundation is happy to announce that they will be hosting another Catch the Ace lottery very soon! Leigh Costello, Community Fundraising Specialist, adds, "We are so thrilled with the success of our past Catch the Ace lotteries and how the community rallied around to support this event and cause. We couldn't have done it without all of our volunteers and community supporters who helped us spread the word and sell tickets each week. We are so excited to see local residents get behind our next draw."

Donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome and can be made by contacting the foundation office at 613-732-2811 ext. 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa