Acts to Grind and King Street Productions present 'Cherry Docs'

King Street Productions and Acts to Grind Theatre will be putting on David Gow's play Cherry Docs.

In the play, a Jewish legal aid lawyer has been assigned to defend a neo-nazi skinhead who has been accused of racially motivated murder. The play examines hatred, the explosive effect it has on our society, and the hurdles that come with trying to eradicate it.

Acts to Grind Theatre is a not-for-profit company incorporated in Quebec. Based in Montreal, the performing arts organization produces theatre in both official languages and is founded by a diverse group of professional artists.

The show will be performed at the Royal Theatre located at 75 King Street East, Gananoque. Show times are September 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., with a 2:00 p.m. performance on the 18th.

Tickets are $25.00 per person, $20.00 per student, and can be purchased at the box office or at www.royaltheatre.ca

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa