'Angel Tree' program launched in Lanark County

Ontario Provincial Police launch the 37th year of their Angel Tree program in Lanark County and the surrounding area. This year, the Family and Children's Services of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville/ Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Angel Tree program is starting off with 650 angels. The "Angels" are assigned to trees, which are connected to children directly affiliated with Family and Children's Services and affiliated programs. The goal is to provide a Christmas gift for each child.

The Lanark County municipal offices of Tay Valley, Lanark Highlands, Drummond-North Elmsley, Montague, Beckwith, Town of Mississippi Mills and the Pakenham Library have been with the program since the beginning and are participating once again. OPP thanks those employees who continue to monitor the trees and assist with the dispersal of the angels into the communities.

OPP's community partners this year in Perth are Albany, Eaton, Lanark County Administration, Perth Town Hall, Perth Athletic Centre, Spring Children and Uniglass Plus. In Carleton Place and Almonte, the community partners are Walmart, Ricks Glass Medic and Tinting, Heritage Dental and Almonte Chiropractic. These community partners are working to broaden the dispersal of angels within their workspaces and are a great assistance to the program. While in Smiths Falls, OPP East Region Headquarters continues to conduct an internal distribution of angels to OPP employees.

Organizers say they are certain that this year's goal will be met as it has in past years. Effective Thursday, November 3, 2022, Angel Trees bearing "Angel Cards" have been distributed for pickup to the following locations for anyone wishing to select an angel;

- Lanark County OPP Detachment

- Carleton Place OPP Detachment

- Drummond/North Elmsley Municipal Office

- Mississippi Mills Municipal Office

- Tay Valley Municipal Office

- Beckwith Township Office

- Lanark Highlands Municipal Office

- Montague Township Office

- Pakenham Public Library

- Perth Town Hall

- Walmart - Carleton Place

OPP asks participants to return gifts (preferably unwrapped or in a gift bag) to the tree before Friday, December 2, 2022. As well as ensuring the Angel Card is affixed to the gift and the gift contents are printed on the back of the card.

Donations of money and items of new clothing/toys are gratefully accepted. Lanark County OPP, with the assistance of the Lanark County Crime Stoppers, will be collecting from all of the locations on December 6, 2022, and delivering them to Family and Children's Services for distribution.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

