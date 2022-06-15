Aquatic programming coming to Loyalist Township

Loyalist Township has announced two new partnerships that will bring aquatic programming to residents in the summer.

Programming will begin on July 4 and will be offered at both the YMCA of Eastern Ontario's Wright Crescent Branch and BGC South East's west end hub in Kingston.

The township has been unable to offer aquatics programs since March 9 due to "significant infrastructure concerns" at the W.J Henderson Recreation Centre.

Back on April 19, at a special meeting of Council, Township Council directed staff to close the pool and work to find "interim aquatic options".

"I want to thank BGC South East and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario for their commitment to serving the community and for their efforts to form these partnerships with Loyalist Township. Loyalist Council and staff remain committed to meeting the aquatics needs of our community and region, partners such as BGC and the YMCA make this possible," said Loyalist Township Deputy Mayor, Jim Hegadorn, in a press release.

"Through the support of BGC South East and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario, we're able to provide our residents with opportunities to participate in swim programs this summer," Hegadorn added.

Loyalist residents can register for Aquatics programs next Tuesday at 12 p.m. Non-residents can register three days later on Friday, June 24 at 12 p.m.

More details and registration for the aquatics programs can be found at www.loyalist.ca/recreation.