Barrett named Vice Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Health

MP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Michael Barrett, has been appointed as the Conservative Party of Canada's Shadow Minister for Health and Vice Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Health.

The announcement was made Monday night.

"I am honoured to continue serving our community in my new role as Conservative Shadow Minister for Health and as the Vice Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Health, and I will be dedicated to advocating for the health and mental wellness of Canadians," said Barrett in a release.

Barrett was named Shadow Minister of Health by Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen on Feb. 23rd. He was elected by committee members as the Vice Chair of the Standing Committe on Health during a meeting on Monday.