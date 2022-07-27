Be tick and mosquito smart

While not all ticks and mosquitos carry disease, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit would like to provide the public with extra safety tips to ensure they remove any ticks that may hitch a ride during a hike.

These tips will help residents enjoy the outdoors this summer by going for a hike, working in the garden, or cleaning up the yard while being tick and mosquito safe.

Ticks

While not all ticks in the area carry diseases, a significant number of them do. You cannot tell just by looking at a tick if it is carrying bacteria such as Lyme disease. These illnesses can cause serious health effects, so it is important to take the following precautions.

Do a complete tick check of your entire body when you return from the outdoors and have someone check the back side of you.

Insect repellents containing DEET or Icaridin can be sprayed on clothing or skin to repel ticks

Stay on the groomed part of trails where is there no vegetation for ticks to hide on

A quick shower may help wash away ticks that have not yet attached

Outdoor wear can be placed in the dryer for a few minutes to kill ticks

Speak to your vet about ways to protect your pets

If a tick has been attached for longer than 24 hours, seek medical attention immediately

Mosquitos

Mosquitoes can also carry viruses that can cause illness, such as West Nile Virus. For most people, the risks of illness from mosquito-borne viruses are low; yet, the viruses can cause serious illness in some people.

Apply insect repellents sparingly to exposed skin. Effective repellents contain DEET or Icaridin. Be sure to follow directions and use age appropriate concentrations.

Avoid being outside at dusk and dawn, as mosquitoes are most active at that time

Repair or replace old and torn screens in doors, windows, and vents that no longer prevent mosquitoes from entering your home

Discourage mosquito breeding grounds around your home by reducing standing water, cleaning eaves throughs and down spouts, circulate pools and ornamental ponds, clean bird baths frequently and clean up items in your yard that may capture rain water

More information about the types of disease spread by ticks and mosquitoes can be found on the health unit's website.