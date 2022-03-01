Break and Enter at cottage in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a break and enter at a cottage in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan.

Killaloe OPP received the call at around 2:40 p.m. at the residence on Kargus Rd.

Police say the entry into the cottage happened several weeks before police were called.

Among those stolen include an ice auger, bedding, linens and housewares.

Anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613-757-2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).